Ram Navami 2020: Arun Govil, Gurmeet Choudhary, Ashish Sharma, Hunks Who Played Lord Ram on Television

Ram Navami 2020 falls on April 2 and is celebrated on a very large scale in India. Celebrated for two main reasons, namely - one being Lord Ram's birthday and the other being the kalyanotsavam (wedding anniversary) of Lord Rama and Sita, at least a certain section of devotees do, Ram Navami is one of the important festivals as per the Indian calendar and is celebrated with great pomp and show in both north and south India. Lord Rama is said to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu out of the latter's 10, also known as the Dashavatara, that he undertook for the destruction of evil. Ram Navami 2020: Date, Significance, Tithi, Madhyanha Muhurat Associated With Lord Rama’s Birth.

And on the occasion of Ram Navami, where its 'All Hail Lord Rama' here are a few actors who played the role of Lord Rama and did a splendid job of portraying that good always wins over evil. Ramayan: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar Returns To &TV on Ram Navami 2020, Days After Comeback of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on DD National (Details Inside).

Arun Govil in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

We will always begin with Arun Govil, who played Ram in Ramayan Sagar's depiction of the saga. While this Ram won us over with his smile, he was also considered God by viewers of the mythological show.

In fact, Arun Govil humanised Ram in such a way that he was stopped on the roads whenever he stepped out, and people would take his blessings. Ramayan Returns To Television: Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia Talk About The Show's Connect With The Masses, Recall Family's Reactions To Watching Them On-Screen.

Gurmeet Choudhary in Anand Sagar's Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar's son Anand Sagar remade Ramayan in 2008 for NDTV Imagine and got Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee to play Ram and Sita in the show. While the craze wasn't the same as Ramayan in 1986, Gurmeet and Debina found love in each other during filming and are today a happily married couple.

Also, Gurmeet as Ram, was the first God portraying 6 pack abs and a chiselled figure, not to mention, Guru impressed with his acting chops. TV Couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee to Unite for a Short Film, 11 Years after Ramayan.

Gagan Malik in Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar Ramayan and Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman

Actor Gagan Malik played Lord Rama in not one, but two shows - first in Ramayan: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar and then in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman. And in both the shows, Gagan managed to walk away with huge applause for playing the calm, good looking Lord to perfection.

In fact, in Sankat Mochan.... Gagan played the roles of Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna, Vishnu's incarnation in the show. Ramayan: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar Returns To &TV on Ram Navami 2020, Days After Comeback of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on DD National (Details Inside)

Piyush Sahdev in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev

Piyush Sahdev played the role of Lord Ram in a parallel story in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. And he was accompanied by Rubina Dilaik, who played Sita in the show.

However, Piyush credits his portrayal to Arun Govil and has said that according to him, TV's original Ram was the best.

Ashish Sharma in Siya Ke Ram

Siya Ke Ram was the adaptation of the Ramayan, but from Sita's point of view. And the adaptation did not cause any controversies and also was a huge favourite with the masses.

Ashish's portrayal of Lord Ram, paired with his on-screen chemistry with newcomer Madirakshi Mundle was also appreciated and loved and the show was a huge hit.

The whole period of change in content on TV also included a host of mythological shows, that proved that India had an audience for mythos as well, apart from fantasy and drama. And what's more... show makers are now all for digging up less explored mythological and historical stories and they are doing good too.