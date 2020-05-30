Roop Durgapal Gets Nostalgic on Re-Telecast of Balika Vadhu, Says ‘Not Just My First Show, It Was My First School’

Roop Durgapal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Balika Vadhu is being re-telecast amid the lockdown, and actress Roop Durgapal recalled shooting for the popular TV show saying it was her first school. Roop played the role of Sanchi in the serial. "It was not just my first show, it was my first school where I actually learnt everything hands-on. Not just acting but also how things worked, how to conduct yourself and of course what not to do. I literally grew up on the sets of 'Balika Vadhu' and remembering it after eight years today is definitely very nostalgic. Jaspal Bhatti’s Wife Savita Bhatti Gets Emotional on Re-Telecast of Husband’s Popular Sitcom ‘Flop Show’ on Doordarshan.

I was a part of the show from 2012 to 2015 and played a full graph -- from a collegegoing bratty kid to a date rape victim to a mature married woman who faces a miscarriage. I played all shades from grey to negative to positive in one show, in a span of three years. It was amazing," Roop said. "Balika Vadhu" aired from 2008 to 2016. The show deals with the issue of child marriage. The cast also included Avika Gor, Surekha Sikri,Anup Soni,Smita Bansal, Vikrant Massey and Sidharth Shukla. Ram-Leela At Home? Ramayan And Mahabharat’s Re-telecast On Doordarshan Leads To Spike In Eye Injuries Among Kids.

" 'Balika Vadhu' was an institution in itself because of its stellar cast. Working with such amazing actors in my very first show was an experience in itself. But my favourites were Surekha Sikri ma'm who played Dadisa, Sudhir Pandey sir who played my Daddu and Sriti Jha who played Gangaa. (They are) Thorough professionals, amazing in their craft, punctual and very adjusting. There was so much to learn from them as not just actors but as humans too. The rest of the cast and crew was lovely too, and I miss them all dearly," Roop shared.