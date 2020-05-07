Sunil Lahri Recalls A Prank From Ramayan Sets That Left Ramanand Sagar Extremely Livid (Watch Video)

Ramanand Sagar on The Sets of Ramayan, (Right) Sunil Lahri (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Ramanand Sagar was destined to tell the story of Ramayan. In a previous story, we'd revealed about how not one but two people in Ramanand Sagar's life had predicted that he would tell the take of Ramayan to the world, a fact that is mentioned in his son Prem Sagar's book. And while that prophecy did come true, the making of Ramayan was not easy for Ramanand Sagar. Well, in Sunil Lahri's own admission. Ramanand Sagar would have to deal with a lot of other things, including the cast's pranks. However, one prank saw the director lose his cool. Ramanand Sagar's Son Prem Sagar Believes His Father Was 'Destined' To Make Ramayan, Here's WHY (Deets Inside).

Actor Sunil Lahri who played Laxman on the show recounted how they were all pranking Sudhir Dalvi, who played their Guru Vashisht and how he came to their defence. In an Instagram video, Sunil went on to recall how in one of the scenes where their backs were to the camera. Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, Sanjay Jog (Bharat), Sameer Rajda (Shatrughna) and others were listening to Guru Vashishta's teachings. And because they had their backs to the camera, they started making faces at actor Sudhir Dalvi. And when Sudhir ended up breaking into laughter after the scene took more than 2 re-takes, Ramanand Sagar apparently lost his cool. Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita Feels the Indian Government Should Felicitate the Ramayan Team With Padma Awards.

Watch The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram Behind the screen what happened while shooting second episode of Ramayan A post shared by Sunil Lahri (@sunil_lahri) on May 6, 2020 at 1:02am PDT

Sunil also went on to reveal that when the director asked Sudhir why he was laughing, he did not take their names but blamed his fake long beard and moustache for tickling him while delivering his dialogues. Well, now that's some real Guru-Shishya bonding, we'd say. In other news, Ramayan, that was airing on Doordarshan until last week, began re-airing on Star Plus from May 4, 2020 and has received the same amount of love.