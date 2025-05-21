After its reality show House Arrest sparked public outrage - prompting Mumbai Police to summon its controversial host Ajaz Khan and the app’s owner for questioning - another ULLU production has landed in hot water. This time, the platform is facing backlash for allegedly promoting Hinduphobic content after a scene from one of its series went viral online. ‘House Arrest’ Host Ajaz Khan Discusses Kama Sutra Sex Positions With Contestants, Nishikant Dubey Assures Action As Video Clip of Ullu App’s ‘Reality Show’ Goes Viral.

What happened? A clip from a yet-to-be-identified series shows an elderly couple discovering a dildo in their home. Mistaking it for a sacred object, they begin praying to it. This scene has angered many Hindu netizens, who claim that ULLU is mocking their religious sentiments.

The outrage stems from the perception that the app is equating the dildo with a Shivling. Although the dialogue in the viral scene refers to it as a 'Chinese lingam' - perhaps anticipating some controversy—it has done little to quell the backlash.

Angry netizens are now tagging the official social media handles of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as well as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a ban on the app in India.

Netizens Demanding Ban on ULLU

‘Showing Hinduism in Bad Light’

Mr @AshwiniVaishnaw ji being a tolerant religion doesn't mean we Hindus are taken for granted from PK to Ullu? May we Hindus understand how mockery, showing Hinduism in bad light is a soap show in India? What type of show is this. I/we as a practising Hindu pray to Lord Shiva. pic.twitter.com/0TwXhPpVWs — Vaddepally Praveen 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@VaddepallyPrav) May 21, 2025

‘How Come This Is Not Offending?’

Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw , how come this is not offending @MIB_India ? And the hell on this planet you are permitting this to happen under your nose ? pic.twitter.com/xxGbqMWejG — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) May 21, 2025

‘So Much Nuisance Being Shown on Ullu’

@MIB_India@rashtrapatibhvn@PMOIndia@HMOIndia So much nuisance being shown on ullu app and targeting one community in the show as always..whats changed till now.. These broadcasting apps should be banned and their owners and actors and all responsible should be held accountable https://t.co/rBvaBIBCrr — Nayyan Chhabra (@NayanChhabra3) May 21, 2025

Whether the government will take action against the OTT platform remains to be seen. The ULLU app is owned by businessman Vibhu Agarwal, who also operates another similar platform known for risqué content, called Atrangii.

The 'House Arrest' Controversy

ULLU has long courted controversy for its explicit and provocative content, often criticised as inappropriate for Indian audiences. Recently, the platform attempted to pivot to reality TV with House Arrest, a show hosted by Bigg Boss 7 alumnus Ajaz Khan and featuring actors from ULLU’s shows as contestants. ‘House Arrest’: ‘Epitome of Vulgarity’! BJP’s Chitra Wagh Demands Ban on Ajaz Khan’s ULLU App Reality Show.

Two particular scenes from House Arrest went viral, in which Khan discussed sex positions with the contestants and even instructed them to enact the positions while fully clothed. Following public backlash, Bajrang Dal filed an FIR against the show. Subsequently, police summoned the host, producer, and other individuals associated with the programme for questioning. In response, ULLU removed all episodes of House Arrest from its platform.

