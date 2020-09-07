Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji show on Zee5 titled as Virgin Bhasskar 2, is right now in the middle of a controversy. The season two not only received mild reviews but is also in the row due to a name used in one of the scenes. Ekta Kapoor has now come up with an apology to those who were hurt with the usage of name 'Ahilyabai' in the show. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to Go Off-Air on October 3 - Reasons Why Ekta Kapoor Decided to End this Reboot in Just Two Years.

In her Instagram story, she posted a note. Mentioning that the hostel named as 'Ahilyabai' has offended a certain section of society, she further added, "The scene that is being toward was never meant to be an act of disrespect with only a first name being used as the name of hostel, with no surname mentioned."

Ekta Kapoor's Statement (Photo Credits; Instagram)

In the note, she also says, "I would like to tender an apology on behalf of the team for unintentionally hurting sentiments. We have the highest regard for the rich legacy of our Maratha leaders."

It has to be seen how the fans react to the apology letter by the producer. Have you seen the show yet? DO let us know your reactions in the comments section below.

