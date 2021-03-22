On the occasion of World Water Day, actress Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share a post about water scarcity. She posted a picture of her sitting by the riverside and wrote: "1 in 4 children will live with water scarcity by 2040. Think about that. Let's keep working together to secure our forests, #ActOnClimate and #SaveWater #WorldWaterDay #GlobalGoals #ForPeopleForPlanet." Ahead Of Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi’s Wedding, Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Welcomes Actress To The Family (View Pics).

The actress married Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi last month in a small, intimate ceremony, with celebrities such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta attending.

Check Out Dia Mirza's Instagram Post Below:

She had taken to social media to inform her fans that only biodegradable and natural materials were used for her wedding ceremony. The wedding was conducted by a woman priest. The actress was previously married to Sahil Sangha in 2014. They announced their separation in August 2019.

