Youtuber Cierra Nichols Apologises to Blackpink's Lisa After Accusing Her of Plagiarising Dance Routine

Lalisa, Cierra, (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Popular YouTuber Cierra Nichols found herself at loggerheads with true-blue fans of the KPop band, Blackpink, and its singer Lalisa Manoban. Nichols had accused Blackpink's Lisa of stealing her dance routine. Lisa had posted a video, performing a dance routine to the number "Mushroom Chocolate", which Cierra thought to be similar to her routine that she uploaded a month ago. She accused, in on of her Instagram stories, “In today’s episode of "Let’s Steal from Black People’ a Korean singer gets 7.8 million views in a day using most of your choreography. Love that for us." But, now after facing the wrath of the fans, Cierra has realised that A) their dance routines were not similar, and B) it was not Lisa who choreographed it in the first place.

One fan pointed out that it was choreographer Cheshir Ha who came up with the routine, whom Cierra could have messaged for a clarification. Another fan posted a side by side comparisons of the two videos. YouTuber Cierra issued a formal apology on her socials to everyone who was affected by her words. She took full responsibility for the consequences of her actions. K-Pop Star Lisa's Fans Lash at Thai Cafe After Owner For Making Lewd Comments About The 'Blackpink' Member.

Check Out The Fan's Tweet Here:

First of all the choreos are NOT the same look at the side by side comparison of the choreos that girl trynna get her clout @ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/rYwSjclv7h — Saad🍬⁴ (@rosiesbible) April 22, 2020

Instead of accusing Lalisa who gave credit to the actual choreographer, you should've DMed Cheshir Ha right away. She didn't get massive backlash, Lisa did. And for no reason. The least you can do is do the right thing & apologize to her publicly. #ApologizeToLalisa@bigcapnocap pic.twitter.com/SSAfXX6r91 — ʟɪsᴀɢᴏʙᴀsᴇ (@LisaGObase) April 26, 2020

Cierra's statement read:

"Hello everyone, I want to take the time to clarify recent comments I made that have affected more than myself. First, I apologize to everyone who has been directly affected by this; Lisa of BlackPink, YG Entertainment, Chesir and Bloc Talent Agency. My recent comments in no way represent them and who they are as an entity. Being an artist, I feel very deeply for my craft which led me to say things I felt compassionate about, but most certainly could have been better delivered and should not have been delivered when I was emotionally charged and without serious thought put forth before doing so. At this point, I take great responsibility for the aftermath." —Cierra Nichols

The YouTuber further added that she regrets making hateful comments during the already stressful times we are living in. "...A reminder to respect my fellow persons’ physical and mental well being," she added. "I’ve learned a great amount from this experience and that grace and humility is always the answer."

She concluded:

"After serious comparison, I will state that there were some similarities in regards to the movement but will say for the record that it was not copied by the choreographer or Lisa the artist. With love, Cierra Nichols."

This won't be the first time when the die-hard fans of the band have come to its rescue. In January 2020, a Bangkok cafe drew the wrath of thousands of fans of K-pop girl group Blackpink, following "inappropriate" comments posted by the owner about a visit from Thai superstar member Lalisa Manoban. In fact, the band's fans were partly responsible for making the "Pooja, what is this behaviour?" meme format going viral. BlackPink is officially featured in Lady Gaga’s upcoming ‘Chromatica’ album.