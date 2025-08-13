A powerful landslide triggered a local tsunami in Alaska's Endicott Arm early Sunday, August 11, sending waves as high as 100 feet crashing through the remote fjord region south of the capital city, Juneau. The landslide and subsequent tsunami went unreported for hours until three kayakers camping on uninhabited Harbor Island were jolted awake by waves just inches from their tents. Despite camping well above the high tide line, the trio lost most of their gear but safely returned to Juneau. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, the region had experienced "hundreds or thousands" of micro-earthquakes in the hours leading up to the landslide. The Alaska Earthquake Centre shared a video after the tsunami. The National Park Service confirmed that the tsunami was powerful enough to strip trees from the rocky slopes of nearby Sawyer Island. Tsunami Warning Update: More Nations Issue Tsunami Alerts As Powerful 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

Tsunami in Alaska

We received reports this morning from the Endicott Arm area of Southeast Alaska of a local tsunami that rolled through the area just after 5:30 AM. Seismic signals large enough to be seen widely across southern Alaska confirm a significant landslide in the region at about same… pic.twitter.com/i3tJaCwdaa — Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) August 10, 2025

Powerful Landslide Triggers Tsunami in Alaska

We will post an informative web story later today on what we know about the large landslide and local tsunami it caused in Southeast Alaska. In the meantime, our gratitude to LT Chip Baucom and CDR PJ Johansen, @uscoastguard , for sharing this first flyover of the landslide that… pic.twitter.com/XY7If7duGL — Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) August 12, 2025

