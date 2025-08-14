The festival of Hal Chhath, also known as Hal Shashthi or Lalhi Chhath, is celebrated on the sixth day of Krishna Paksha in the auspicious month of Bhadrapada. Hal Chhath is dedicated to Lord Balaram on his birth anniversary. The elder brother of Lord Krishna, Balarama, is also known as Baldev, Balabhadra and Haludh. Hal Chhath 2025 is on August 14 and to mark the auspicious day, it is important to listen to the Hal Chhath vrat katha as you perform puja and observe the Hal Chhath fast. The legends and mythological stories behind Hal Chhath are known to many and the devotees often listen to the vrat katha to honour the significance of the auspicious vrat. Check out ‘Har Chhath Ki Kahani’ or ‘Hal Chhath Vrat Katha’ video to listen to the mythological story behind the festival.

Watch Video of Hal Chhath Vrat Katha:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)