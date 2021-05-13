Amaravati, May 13: Amid a grim scenario brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released Rs 3,928 crore which was directly credited into the bank accounts of 52.38 lakh farmers across the state.

This was the first tranche of the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme in its third consecutive year, where each eligible farmer gets Rs 7,500. PM-KISAN Scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Release 8th Instalment of Rs 19,000 Crore on Friday

The Chief Minister said that despite the COVID-19 crisis, the state government hasn't held back any welfare schemes, including Rythu Bharosa. The scheme was initiated to benefit the farmer fraternity across the state.

"So far, the state government has spent Rs 68,000 crore alone for farmers in the past 23 months, whereas for Rythu Bharosa alone, Rs 17,029 crore was spent. In all these 23 months, the government had directly credited Rs 89,000 crore into the accounts of the beneficiaries under various schemes without any discrimination or corruption, with full transparency and accuracy," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 2,000 crore will be credited into the accounts of 38 lakh farmers on May 25 under the YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme.

