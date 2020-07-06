Patna, July 6: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, all political parties are now holding virtual rallies and meetings ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls this year.

On August 7, Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar will address his first political virtual rally in the state.

To make Nitish's rally a success the party will hold many virtual rallies before August 7, appealing to the people to join the chief minister's rally.

A JD (U) leader said national organization general secretary Ramchandra Prasad Singh will hold a meeting on July 7 with the party's student wing.

The party will hold meetings with its OBC cell on July 8, women's cell on July 9, Mahadalit cell on July 10, party youth wing on July 11, business cell on July 12, farmers' cell on July 13 while virtual meetings will be held with other cells on July 14 and 15.

On July 16, Singh will hold a virtual meeting with all regional heads of the party, district presidents, the in-charge of the district organizations and the state presidents of the cells.

The JD(U) Legislative Virtual Conference will be held from July 18 to 31 for which teams have been formed. Each team is entrusted with the responsibility of addressing the people of six assembly constituencies daily.

