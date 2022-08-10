The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit card for the upcoming Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT 02/2022 today. Registered candidates can download their admit card through the candidates’ login portal at the official website afcat.cdac.in.

Candidates will be required to key in their registered email ID and password to check the admit card online. RRB Group D Admit Card 2022, Exam Date & City Intimation Slip for Level One Out

IAF will be conducting the AFCAT 2022 exam on August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. The exam will be held on in two shifts — 9.45 AM to 11.45 AM and 2.45 PM to 4.45 PM. MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: Group Hall Tickets Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Know How To Download

Steps to download IAF AFCAT admit card 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AFCAT 2022 at afcat.cdac.in On the homepage, click on “AFCAT 02/2022 - CYCLE” under Candidates Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Upon downloading the AFCAT 2022 admit card, Carefully read the intructions mentioned, admit card number, registration number, name, roll number, and other details as mentioned on the admit card. candidates are required to carry their admit cards along with valid ID proof to the exam center.

