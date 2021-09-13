New Delhi, September 13: The admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) has been released. Candidates can visit the official website of the AP ICET - sche.ap.gov.in/ICET and check and download the AP ICET hall tickets. To access the Andhra Pradesh ICET admit cards, students have to login into the official portal by using their registration numbers and dates of birth. Click here to get the direct link to AP ICET 2021 Hall Ticket.

The AP ICET is a computer-based test. The Andhra University administers the AP ICET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP ICET admit card 2021; Here's How to Download

Candidates have to visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET to access and download the AP ICET admit card 2021. On the homepage, click on the admit card link and then enter the registration number and date of birth Now click on 'Download Hall Ticket' The AP ICET 2021 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. The candidates can download the hall ticket and save it for future reference.

The entrance test is for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes. According to reports, candidates registering for the common entrance test between September 12 and September 13 can check access and download their AP ICET admit cards from tomorrow, September 14.

