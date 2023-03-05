Patna, March 5: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday (March 4) released the 68th BPSC Prelims Exam Final Answer Key. Candidates who apppeared in the 68th Preliminary Combined Competitive Examination or the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam can now check the Final answer key on the offical website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official website, the provisional answer key for the General Studies exam was released on February 18, 2023, and the candidates were invited to raise objections if any. After a thorough review of objections, question number 22 of series A, question number 52 of series B, question number 112 of series C and question number 140 of series D have been deleted.

BPSC 68th Prelims Answer Key 2023

The candidates who have appeared for the BPSC 68th prelims examination can follow the steps mentioned below to download the final answer key.

Candidates are required to visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. The hompage will appear on the screen. Click on the link that reads 'Final Answer Keys :: General Studies ' Booklet Series A, B, C, D.' The answer key will appear on the screen. Check the same. Candidates can download and keep a hard copy for future reference.

As per the information, candidates who are not satisfied with the final answer key can still send their objections to challenge the BPSC 68th Pelims final answer key 2023 with adequate evidence/documents to Bihar Public Service Commission by March 7, 2023.

