New Delhi, July 5: Google Play Store is the official store for Android users to discover, download, and get a wide range of digital content. It serves a global community of more than 2.5 billion users with availability in over 190 countries. The platform offers access to millions of apps, games, e-books, and other media, all organised into categories like productivity, entertainment, photography, shopping, and education.

Play Store categorises its vast collection of apps under various segments like "Top Free," "Top Grossing," and "Top Paid" to help users to discover trending and high-performing apps. These rankings are updated regularly based on user downloads and engagement. In the "Top Free" category, certain changes have been observed over the past week. Last week, the most downloaded apps in free category included Kuku TV, ChatGPT, Seekho, Meesho, and Instagram. This week, however, the lineup has slightly changed with RailOne entering the top charts, replacing Instagram. The updated list now features ChatGPT, Kuku TV, RailOne, Seekho, and Meesho. Vivo X200 FE Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 14; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a widely used AI-powered chatbot that can generate text, answer complex queries, and even assist with image creation. Sam Altman-run OpenAI chatbot is growing its global popularity, which is reflected in its reach on the Google Play Store, where it has crossed over 500 million downloads. ChatGPT continues to be one of the most popular apps in the AI and productivity category with a rating of 4.5 stars based on more than 20.7 million reviews.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV is developed by the creators of Kuku FM and is a video streaming app designed for smartphone users in India. It offers premium HD content in a vertical format to enhance the viewing experience through short videos, full-length shows, and movies for mobile devices. On the Google Play Store, Kuku TV holds a 4.0-star rating, with over 1,91,000 reviews, and has surpassed 50 million downloads.

RailOne

RailOne app was launched recently by the Ministry of Railways, which is a updated version of the SwaRail beta app. It is a single sign-on (SSO) system, the app simplifies various tasks, whether it is planning a trip, booking tickets, or accessing in-transit services, making it a reliable travel companion for millions. On Play Store, RailOne comes with a 4.4-star rating with over 11,300 reviews and has already crossed 1 million downloads in a few days of its launch.

Seekho

Seekho is an India-based edutainment OTT platform offering over 10,000 video courses in Hindi across categories like Technology, Business, Finance, and more. On the Google Play, Seekho holds 4.5-star rating from over 8,41,000 reviews and has been downloaded more than 50 million times. The content is created by a diverse community of over 250 educators known as Seekho Gurus to deliver quality and expertise in every lesson. YouTube Policy Update: Google-Owned Platform To Soon Revise Monetisation Policy To Identify and Restrict ‘Mass-Produced and Repetitious Content’.

Meesho

Meesho is a shopping app in India that provides men, women, and children with a vast selection of products ranging from fashion and electronics to home decor and beauty essentials. Meesho comes with reselling feature, which allows users to earn money by sharing and selling products within their social circles. Meesho has 4.5-star rating, based on over 5.08 million reviews, and has crossed 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

