Patna, November 15: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to announce the results of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 3.0 soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam, which saw a massive response, aimed to fill over 44,000 teaching vacancies in various schools across Bihar. With 5,81,305 applicants, the recruitment process is set to fill positions for primary and middle school teachers.

The Commission had already released the answer keys for all subjects, helping candidates gauge their performance before the results are officially declared. The BPSC TRE 3.0 exam was conducted from July 19 to 22, 2024, following a cancellation earlier this year due to a paper leak. After a re-test was conducted peacefully and without any malpractices, the Commission is now ready to announce the results. The recruitment drive covers vacancies in both the Education Department and SC/ST welfare department schools. Below are the steps to check results online.

Steps To Check the BPSC TRE 3.0 Results Online

Visit the official BPSC website: bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Look for the "Result" link on the homepage and click on it.

Enter your login credentials, including your registration number and password.

Click on the "Submit" button to access your result.

Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

The recruitment drive under the BPSC TRE 3.0 aims to fill 25,505 positions for primary school teachers (Classes 1-5) and 18,973 positions for middle school teachers (Classes 6-8) within the Education Department. Additionally, the SC/ST welfare department will fill 210 primary school teacher posts and 126 middle school teacher posts. The vacancies are distributed across various categories, with specific allocations for General, Backward, and Scheduled Caste communities, ensuring a fair representation. While the exact date and time for the result declaration have not yet been confirmed, candidates are advised to stay updated on the official BPSC website.

