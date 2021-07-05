New Delhi, July 5: The ICAI CA exams 2021 have been cancelled in Nepal. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) issued a notification that the Chartered Accountant exams had been cancelled at all centres in Kathmandu. The decision was taken due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the neighbouring country. The development came days after the Supreme Court gave nod to start the CA exams 2021 from July 5. After the exams were cancelled in Kathmandu, Indian students reacted with funny memes. ICAI CA Exams 2021 Update: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Releases Notification Regarding 'Opt-Out' Option; Check Details Here.

Notably, the ICAI CA exams 2021 at other examination centres will remain unchanged. For candidates in Kathmandu appearing for the exams in July, it will not be treated as an attempt. The official notification reads, "The students appearing for above examinations from any of the examination centres in Kathmandu, Nepal need not individually apply for the opt-out to appear in November 2021 exams as the said opt-out is automatic as per Institute's Announcement dated July 1, 2021 to which the students may refer."

Here Are Some Of The Funny Memes By Indian Students:

When ICAI issues notification of Cancellation of CA exams in Nepal Indian CA students* pic.twitter.com/61QcAmiNeS — Shubhanshu Khampariya (@CS_kar_rha_hu) July 5, 2021

Last week, the top court asked the ICAI to provide an "opt-out" option to candidates appearing for the ICAI CA exams 2021 if they face any COVID-19 related issues. The top court also directed the ICAI to do away with the requirement of submitting an RT-PCR certificate for availing "opt-out" option. The candidates were demanding the postponement of exams the Supreme Court rejected their demands.

The ICAI Foundation exams 2021 will be conducted on July 24, 26, 28 and 30. Intermediate exams (IPC and new) will be held from July 6 to July 20, and ICAI CA Final exams for old and new courses are scheduled to take place between July 5 and 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).