New Delhi, July 10: Ahead of the board result declaration, Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has started to send out SMS to the registered mobile numbers of students asking them to download the DigiLocker app on their phones so as to access their mark sheet. In this way, the students will be able to have their mark sheets as soon as the results are declared.

For those students, who don't wish to download the DigiLocker on their phones, they can also access the same online on digilocker.gov.in. The SMS also lists out the students to use their Roll Number as security pin. Steps on how to use the same are given below. CBSE Class 12th, 10th Results Not to Be Declared on July 11 And 13; Circular Going Viral on Social Media About Result Dates is Fake.

Here are some steps which students need to follow to access their mark sheets on Digi Locker:

Students can download the app or log into digilocker.gov.in Then use the registered mobile number with CBSE board to log in, An OTP would be sent, use that OTP to login to the DigiLocker account Students can also access their DigiLocker account by registering through their Aadhar Card number. Students will be prompted to use the last six digits of their CBSE Roll number as the security pin. In the final step, students can check and download their CBSE Digital Mark Sheet from the dashboard.

On Thursday, CBSE clarified that a circular going viral about class 10 and 12 board results being declared on July 10 is fake. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Thursday announced that results for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) exams would be declared at 3 pm today.

