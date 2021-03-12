New Delhi, March 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday launched AI Student Community (AISC), a platform for enabling students to come together, practice and hare their experiences. CBSE has taken up this initiative in collaboration with Intel to helps students to create and spread awareness about artificial intelligence in an inclusive manner. CBSE Board Exams 2021: Only Students Who Pass Pre-Board Exams Will Be Given Admit Cards for Board Examination? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News.

The platform can be accessed by the students through out the country. "AI Student Community (AISC) has been envisaged to help build a digital-first mindset and support an AI-Ready generation. It has been designed as a youth-driven community of practice enabling collaborative learning, sharing, and creating real-life social impact AI solutions," according to CBSE website. CBSE Board Exams 2021 Dates Announced: Class 10th and 12th Examinations to Start From May 4, End on June 10; Results Likely by July 15.

Here is How to Register for AI Student Community:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on tab that reads 'AI Student Community' on home page.

A new window open, click on the tab that reads 'Sign Up'

Select your profile - student , teacher

Following which a form will appear.

Fill up the form and submit it

A verification email will be sent to the registered email-ID

Click on the link provided in the e-mail to verify email address

It will create the profile and confirm registration as a member of the AISC

One can login in AISC anytime using the profile id and password.

Once the student registers for the platform, it can access AI learning resources curated from across the world, attend webinars and face to face boot camps to enhance their AI skills, participate in online challenges to test their knowledge and up-level themselves and share their experiences as blogs, as per the platform's informational manual.

