New Delhi, January 13: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE ) on Wednesday released the admit cards for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 . The admit cards are available on its official website. Aspirants can visit ctect.nic.in and download their admit cards. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2021, in 135 cities across the country. SNAP 2020 Admit Card Released For 3rd Session of Exam on January 9; Candidates Can Download Admit Card From Official Website - snaptest.org.

The aspirants are required to carry the admit cards to the test centre. Admit card will have various important information including the name and address of the centre, reporting time, candidate's roll number, and other personal details among others. ICMR Assistant Exam 2020 Admit Card Released; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Websites - icmr.gov.in and pgimer.edu.in.

Follow the Step-By-Step Guide to Download CTET Admit Card 2020 :

Log in to the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in

On the home page, CTET Admit Card 2021 link will appear, click on it

A new page will open where candidate has to enter its unique details including the application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit

CTET Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Click on download option

Take a print out of the admit card for future references

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the details in admit card and contact the authorities if case of any discrepancies. Aspirants are required to report at the examination center 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).