Delhi Class 9 and 11 Results 2020 to be Declared Within 3 Days After Coronavirus Lockdown Ends

New Delhi, April 6: The Delhi government has confirmed that results of class 9 and 11 will be released within three days of the lifting of the nationwide lockdown. The details were provided by the Delhi’s Education Director Binay Bushan in a live session, held in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.

According to an Indian Today report, during the live session, Bushan responded to a students’ query about problems faced by them and parents during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. He further informed that only a few exams were left to be conducted which would not be held after the lockdown ends. They would be following CBSE’s decision and the promotional policy would be announced within a few days after the lockdown is lifted. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Tops 100 With 109 People Dead, COVID-19 Cases in The Country Cross 4000.

Speaking about how the promotional method will work, Bhushan said, "An average of the exams that were held for classes 9 and 11” will be taken into account for the compilation of final results. The promotional policy is based on the internal assessment and project work, and schools will be able to declare results within a couple of days after the lockdown is lifted in the national capital.