Delhi University Partially Modifies 2019–20 Academic Calendar, Even Semester Dispersal Date Extended

Colleges and Universities in India are shut. Examinations have been postponed, and many institutes are conducting classes virtually. The move is made because of the pandemic that has forced people to stay indoors. India is under lockdown. Because of the unprecedented situation, Delhi University has reportedly modified the academic calendar for 2019-20. DU published the notification on its official website; du.ac.in to update the students about the latest developments. The University has decided to extend the date of dispersal of classes for even semester of this academic session. Earlier, the classes were scheduled to be dismissed on April 28, 2020. But given the lockdown, the dispersal of classes have been postponed till May 15, 2020. UGC Calendar 2020–21: Here Are the Important Guidelines Issued by the UGC for Colleges and Universities for New Academic Sessions.

“In view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the world leading to the lockdown in the country till 03.05.2020, the University of Delhi has partially modified the Academic Calendar 2019-2020 notified vide notification dated March 25, 2019, by extending the date of dispersal of classes for even semester of the academic session 2019-20 from 28.4.2020 to 15.5.2020,” read the official notification released by DU.

The University is continuously organising webinars to guide the visually impaired students to deal with the deadly virus. Besides, the classes are being conducted online to keep the students engaged. The admission process for DU 2020-21 academic sessions for both UG and PG are on hold because of the ongoing situation. Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website of DU to stay updated with the latest notification about admission and exams. JNUEE 2020: NTA Extends Deadline of JNU Entrance Exam Application Form Till May 15 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Meanwhile, UGC has also issued its guidelines for academic calendar 2020-21. For the current students, the new academic session will begin from August 1, 2020. Again, admissions for fresh candidates will be conducted between August 1 and August 31, 2020. For these students, the classes will start from September 1, 2020. DU is yet to act on the decision.