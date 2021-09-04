New Delhi, September 4: The admit card of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will be released on Monday, September 6. The admit card will be published online by the NEET PG administering body, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for Medical Sciences. Candidates can check and download the admit cards at nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG examination is scheduled to be held on September 11 for students seeking admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes for the academic session 2021.

According to an official notification, the NEET PG admit cards were earlier released for the test scheduled to be held on April 18 but now, the admit cards that had been released earlier will be considered 'null and void'. “Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021,” an NBE statement added.

NEET PG Admit Card: Where, How To Download

Candidates have to visit the official website nbe.edu.in to check the NEET PG admit card and download it.

You have to login with the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords

On the website, click on the designated admit card link and download the NEET PG admit cards 2021

The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the NEET PG admit card for future reference.

The exam will be held with all COVID-19 protocols in place. The candidates taking the NEET PG exam will be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitisers at their exam centres. NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choices in English language only for a total of 800 marks.

