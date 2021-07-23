New Delhi, July 23: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday released the admit card for RRB clerk examination. Candidates can download the IBPS RRB Clerk examination 2021 admit card from the official website – ibps.in. Notably, aspirants can download the call letter till August 14 after which the link will be closed. NATA 2021 Result for Second Test Declared Online at nata.in; Here is How To Check It.

The exam for the post of Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) under Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). It will be computer based exam and will be conducted in August to fill more than 5,000 vacancies. Aspirants will be selected through a Common Recruitment Process (CRP). The exam will be conducted in an online mode. ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Declared at Official Website icsi.edu; Here Are Steps to Check Scores Online.

Here Are Steps to Download the Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website – ibps.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to download prelims admit card for CRP/RRBs X Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

Enter your login credentials and captcha.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Save the admit card on the computer and take its printout.

There will be two sets of 40 multiple choice questions each on reasoning and on numerical ability. Candidates will be given 45 minutes to complete the exam. Each answer will carry one0fourth negative mark. The result will be declared on September. Candidates shortlisted in the prelims exam will appear for the mains exam which is scheduled to take place in October.

