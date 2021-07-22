New Delhi, July 22: The Council of Architecture has released the result for second phase of National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2021 on Thursday. The result have been uploaded on the official website of the council. Aspirants can visit the website at nata.in to view and download the result for second phase examination of NATA 2021 which was conducted by the council on July 11 this year. ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Declared at Official Website icsi.edu; Here Are Steps to Check Scores Online.

According to the official release, out of the total 25,860 candidates who applied for the second test, 21,657 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 11,583 candidates have qualified in the second test for National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2021. It also mentions that the third test of NATA 2021 will be conducted on September 3 this year. West Bengal HS Class 12 Results 2021 Declared by WBCHSE; Students Can Check Uchha Madhyamik Result on Official Website wbresults.nic.in.

Here Is How You Can Check NATA Result 2021 For Second Test:

Go to the official website at nata.in

On the home page, click on the 'result' section

A new web page will open

Login by entering required details, click on submit

Your NATA 2021 result for second test will appear on screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

As per the notification by the Council of Architecture, the qualifying marks for NATA examination is 70 out of 200. All aspirants who are seeking admission to the five-year B.Arch degree courses have to qualify the aptitude test conducted by the council of architecture.

