New Delhi, July 21: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday declared the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2021. Candidates can check the CSEET result 2021 on the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu. The CSEET exams were conducted on July 10 and July 12, 2021. The candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks is also available on the official website. Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Results 2021 Declared; Students Can Check Scores on Official Websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

The ICSI will not issue the hard copy of the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET 2021 to candidates. Formal e-result-cum-marks statements of the CS Executive Entrance Test have been uploaded on the official website of the institute. Candidates need to download the soft copies of e-result-cum-marks statement by login with their credentials. West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results 2021 Announced by WBBSE At Official Website - wbbse.wb.gov.in; 100% Students Declared Pass.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - icsi.edu .

. On the home page, click on the CSEET Result 2021 link.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on Submit

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and take its printout for future reference.

Candidates need to score at least 50 percent marks in aggregate to clear the CSEET 2021. The CSEET is conducted for admissions into CS executive programme. It is held four times a year. Aspirants need to have the minimum qualification of class 12 or equivalent exam to appear for CSEET. This year, ICSI decided to exempt UG, PG students from ICSI CSEET 2021. Graduates with minimum 50 percent marks and post-graduate students can directly take admission into the CS executive programme.

