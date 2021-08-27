New Delhi, August 27: The JEE Advanced 2021 registrations will begin from September 11. The registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced will commence from 10 am. Candidates can apply for JEE Advanced 2021 by visiting the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. It must be noted that the candidates should get themselves registered once the application process starts. The registrations will be regulated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

According to an official notification, the application window for JEE Advanced 2021 registrations will open on September 11 at 10 am and will close on September 16 at 5 pm. The last date for the fee payment of registered candidates will be September 17 at 5 pm. The notification has all the details for the candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Advanced 2021 Important dates.

The exams will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be for Paper I that will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper-II will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. It is mandatory for canbdidates to carry their admit cards along with a valid ID proof to the exam center.

The notification informs that JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards will be released on September 25 at 10 am and they will be available on the official website till October 3 at 9 am. Candidates can download the JEE Advanced admit card 2021 using their login credentials generated at the time of registration.

