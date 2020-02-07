JEE Main 2020 April Exam Application Process Begins! NTA Activates Registration Link Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020 April session. Candidates who are willing to apply for the JEE Main 2020 April exam can visit the official website of NTA; jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those who appeared in the January JEE Main 2020 exam can also apply for this examination. The better ranking in the JEE Main 2020 January and April session will be considered as All India Ranking. The JEE Main 2020 online application process has begun from today (February 7) and the last date to register online is March 7, 2020. Candidates are advised to not wait for the last date and apply for JEE Main 2020 April session soon to avoid the last-minute hustle.

The JEE Main 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11. The results for JEE Main 2020 will be declared on April 30. The registration process has commenced on the official website of NTA. After the successful completion of JEE Main 2020 application process, NTA will release the admit card on March 16, 2020. All details related to the exam centre and exam schedule will be provided on the JEE Main 2020 admit card. There are two separate links for fresh candidates and those who appeared in January 2020 JEE Main.

How to Apply for JEE Main April 2020 Exam?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main; jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. On the homepage, you will find the link stating “JEE Main 2020 April Session.”

Log in to your account.

Use your login ID to fill the form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay your application fee.

Check all the details if entered correctly before submitting the forms.

NTA conducts JEE Main twice a year. The first JEE Main 2020 exam was held in January and the second one will be conducted in April. The JEE Main examination rank is considered for admission into the engineering institutes across India. The qualified candidates can also apply for JEE Advanced to study at the IITs.