The time of exams can be quite stressful, and this time, it is even more. For the past few months, the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly, increasing the fear among students to contract the virus. This is why, they have been requesting the conducting bodies to postpone the exams. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) decided to carry on with conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). As JEE Main 2020 has begun from September 1 and it is the second day of the examination, we bring you some positive messages, Good Luck wishes, motivational quotes and images that can be sent to NTA candidates appearing in the entrance exams. JEE Main 2020: What Are the List of Items Allowed and Not Allowed Inside the Exam Hall? Know NTA’s Revised Guidelines Here.

Many students have been tweeting on social media, expressing their disagreement over NTA’s decision to conduct the entrance exams during a pandemic. The stress of exams is serious and when in a pandemic, it doubles. It can be difficult to cope up with the current situation right now, but it is significant to appear in the exams. Apart from determination and tremendous hard work, motivational words can go a long way in ensuring that students can participate in the exams with positivity. This is why, in this article, we bring you good luck wishes, positive messages, images and WhatsApp stickers to download and cheer up all the JEE Main 2020 aspirants.

Good Luck Wishes for Exams (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Believe in Yourself Because You Are the One Who Studied, You Are the One Who Knows How Tough the Exam So Just Have Faith and You Are Going to Nail It. Best Wishes!

All the Best Wishes for Exams (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Luck for Your Exam, Give You Best Shot and Don’t Worry About the Result Because Knowledge Wins Over Marks. Best of Luck!

Positive Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Exam Will Test Your Knowledge, Not Your Skill. Never Scare of Exams Have Confidence in Your Skills. All the Best!

Good Luck Wishes for Exams (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When You Have Confidence in Yourself, Nothing Can Stop You or Obstruct Your Way. Best of Luck for Your Exams.

Good Luck Messages for Exams (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Just Another Exam, and You Are Going to Score Amazingly in This As Well. Have Confidence in Yourself and Rock the Show.

Best of Luck for Exams (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have Courage in Your Heart and a Calm Mind. Surely You Would Do Well. Good Luck for Your Exams.

Best of Luck for Exams Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Exams Are a Test of Our Hard Work, Perseverance and Diligence. I Am Sure You Would Pass With Flying Colors.

We hope that the above good luck wishes and messages will be useful to you. Download the images and send them to the JEE aspirant you know, so that they can appear in the exam, stress-free and qualify it with flying colours. All the best, students!

