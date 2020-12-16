New Delhi, December 16: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 dates along with other notifications will be announced on Wednesday, i.e. on December 16. The announcement was made by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Twitter. He said he will be announcing the JEE Main 2021 dates today at 6 pm. The minister will also inform about the number of attempts for the Engineering entrance test.

The candidates can download the application forms from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. On Wednesday, Pokhriyal posted a video message on Twitter and said, “Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.” JEE Main 2021 Dates: NTA Entrance Exam to Be Held in 4 Cycles, Online Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s What You Should Know About the Latest Examination Pattern.

Here's the Video Shared by the Education Minister:

Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.@DDNewslive @PIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Ibp9QqhzOd — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

Earlier on December 10, Pokhriyal had held a webinar where he said that the ministry is 'positively' reviewing the possibility of conducting JEE Main in multiple sessions. The notification, which was deleted later, had mentioned that the entrance exam will be held in four sessions.

