Thiruvananthapuram, June 29: Kerala Technical University (KTU) has postponed all its exams, including final semester exams, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exams were scheduled to commence from July 1. In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases, the university has decided to postpone exams and referred the matter to an academic committee. Universities Should Not Conduct Exams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Online Tests 'Discriminatory' Towards Poor Students, Says Kapil Sibal.

Earlier, students and parents had raised concerns regarding the KTU's decision to conduct the examinations during the coronavirus crisis.