Lucknow, September 18: Lucknow university on Saturday declared the Entrance Exam Result 2021 for various undergraduate courses. Candidates who have appeared for the Lucknow University Entrance Exam 2021 can check their results on the official website of the university - lkouniv.ac.in. Along with the result, the University of Lucknow also released cut-off marks and scorecards. ICAI CA Final And Foundation Exam Results 2021 Declared at icai.nic.in, icai.org; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

The entrance exams for admission into various undergraduate courses, including BA, BBA, Bed, BJMC and BSc, were conducted in August this year as per COVID-19 protocols. Sitting arrangement was made taking into consideration of social distancing norms. KEAM Result 2021 For Engineering Exam Declared At cee.kerala.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official site of Lucknow University - lkouniv.ac.in .

. On the home page, under the news and announcement section, click on UG courses 2021 provisional merit list available.

A new page will open.

Candidates can check the list by clicking on the course they have applied for.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the merit list and take its printout for future use.

Selected candidates will be called for the document verification process. The university is offering around 6,000 seats, mostly for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, reported Hindustan Times. Notably, the requests of candidates who have not claimed the benefit of reservation while registration will not be considered at the time of document verification.

