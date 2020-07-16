Mumbai, July 16: The results of Maharashtra State Board Class 12 examination (HSC) was declared on Thursday. The overall pass percentage was at 90.66 percent. MSBSHSE on Wednesday announced that Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate results would be declared 1 pm on Thursday.

Students who appeared for their exams could view the results on- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com. Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Declared: 90.66% Pass, Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Stream Wise Pass Percentage, Top Districts and Overall Statistics Here.

Konkan division topped among the nine with a pass percentage of 95.89. On the other hand, Aurangabad scored the lowest pass percentage(88.18). Pune division bagged the second position with a pass percentage of 92.50.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Declared:

Results of Maharashtra State Board Class 12 examination (HSC) declared. Overall pass percentage is 90.66%. — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

The exams took place in February and April this year, stated MSBSHSE. According to the MSBSHSE, over 14 lakh students appeared for the exam in the academic year 2019-2020. Girls recorded pass percentage of 93.88 while boys recorded pass percentage of 88.04. Like previous years, this year also girls have performed better than the boys.

