Mumbai, October 12: Mumbai and nearby areas suffered a complete power cut on Monday morning due to a power grid failure, affecting online classes and exams. Students took to Twitter to complain about how they had online exams scheduled and could not take them due to the electricity breakdown. Most people tweeted to electricity providers like Adani and Tata, seeking quick restoration of power as they had online exams scheduled.

The power outage in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai and other areas happened at around 10 am on Monday with people in several areas complaining of an unusual power cut. While some thought it could be load-shedding, it later came out that the outage was due to a major interruption in Tata's incoming power supply. Mumbai Power Outage: Several Areas Including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar Without Electricity; BEST Says Failure Due to Interruption in Tata Power Supply, Local Trains Halted.

Here's what people who had online exams tweeted:

Online Exams Affected Due to Mumbai Power Failure

oh damn just realized theres a 11 o'clock Mumbai University ONLINE exam — Soja Cat 💅 (@oophelia_12) October 12, 2020

@gautam_adani Sir no electricity. Mumbai online exams in progress. Please resolve the issue urgently — Bhagwan Das (@DasBagoo) October 12, 2020

Local trains on the central rail also had to be stopped due to the power grid failure. Commuters complained that they were stranded due to trains being halted since 10 am.

