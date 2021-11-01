New Delhi, October 31: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses. Candidates can check NEET (UG) results 2021 on the official websites of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. NTA also released the final answer key along with the result. The NTA has also sent the result on registered email IDs of the students. NTA will soon release the toppers list as well as the cut-off list for NEET-UG 2021 exam. Here is the direct link to check the result.

Candidates can check NEET (UG) results 2021 by logging with their credentials. On October 28, the Supreme Court allowed the NTA to declare the NEET (UG) results 2021. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court's recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra. The top will take a decision about the goof-up after Diwali.

Here Are Steps To Check The Results:

Visit the official websites - neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in .

and . On the home page, click on the link to Check NEET (UG) results 2021.

Enter login credentials.

Click on “Submit”.

Download the result.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates should visit the official webistes for infoemation about couselling. The NEET (UG) exam was conducted on September 12 across various centres in India as per the COVID-19 protocols. The NEET-UG 2021 exam was also held in Kuwait City and Dubai. The NEET (UG) exam is conducted every year by the NTA for admissions into undergraduate medical courses (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS).

