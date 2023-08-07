Mumbai, August 7: The Odisha Board announced the Odisha HSC or Class 10th supplementary exam result today, August 7. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha HSC supplementary examination can check their exam results by visiting the official website of Odisha Board at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can check their results using their roll number or name.

The Odisha Board announced today's HSC or Class 10th supplementary exam result at around 4.45 pm. Here's the direct link to check Odisha Class 10th supplementary result 2023. The board had declared Odisha Board Class 10th result 2023 on May 18. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 stood at 96.4 percent.

Steps To Check Odisha Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023:

Visit the official website of Odisha Board at bseodisha.nic.in

Click on the "SUPPLEMENTARY HSC EXAMINATION-2023" link on the homepage

Next, enter using your roll number or name

Click on submit

Your supply exam result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The girls performed better than boys in Odisha Class 10 results, scoring a 97.05 percent pass percentage compared to the 95.75 pass percentage of boys. For more details, students can check the official website of the Odisha Board.

