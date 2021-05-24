Chandigarh, May 24: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results of Class 5 Examination on Monday, May 24. The results will be declared through a virtual conference that is scheduled for 2:30 pm today . Once the results are announced, students can visit PSEB's website at pseb.ac.in to check and download the marksheet. CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021 News Update: No Final Decision on Date and Schedule Yet, Detailed Suggestions Invited from State Boards.

The board conducted Class 5 examination in March this year, for Hindi, English, Math and Punjabi Environment Education. In order to pass the examination, students are required to achieve a minimum of 33 per cent in total and as well individual subjects. In individual subjects, a student needs to score a minimum of 20 percent in theory papers and 33 percent in overall. This year, however, the students are being scored based on internal assessment and practicals. CU BCom Result 2021 Declared by Calcutta University; Students Can Check Results of Semester 1, 3, and 5 Online on wbresults.nic.in.

Here is How to Check the PSEB Class 5 Result 2021:

Visit the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in

On the home page, click on the link to Class 5 Examination Result

Login by entering your roll number.

Your PSEB Class 5 Result will be displayed on screen

Download the marksheet.

Students are advised to take a print out of the result for future references. They are also advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies. The board has, earlier this month, declared the results for Class 8 and Class 10 examination. The overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 8 for the academic year 2020-21 is 99.87 per cent, while for class 10 is 99.93 per cent.

