New Delhi, May 20: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SMRIST) has opened the slot booking window for SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination or SRMJEEE 2021. The SRMJEEE 2021 slot booking will remain open till 11 PM on May 21. Candidates who have applied for the SRMJEEE 2021 can visit the official website - srmist.edu - to book their exam slot. If a candidate does not complete the slot booking process, it will be done automatically. SBI Pharmacist, SCO Recruitment Exam 2021 Postponed, Check New Details Here.

SRMIST, earlier known as SRM University, has decided to conduct the SRMJEEE 2021 online in two phases in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The entrance exam for various B.Tech courses will be conducted on May 23 and 24. The last date of application for the first phase exam was May 15. The second phase of the SRMJEEE 2021 will be held on July 25 and 26. Candidates can apply till July 20 for the second phase exam. 67% Indians Prefer US for Higher Education: Report.

SRMJEEE 2021 Slot Booking: Know How to Book Exam Slot

Visit the official website of SRMIST - srmist.edu

Click on the "SRMJEEE Slot Booking 2021" link, which is available on the homepage

Enter your registration ID and password to login

Select the desired exam date, time and centre

Click on submit to complete the SRMJEEE 2021 Slot Booking

After completing the SRMJEEE 2021 slot booking process, the candidates can download their admit card through the same login. Since the institute is going to conduct entrance exams online for the first time, it has made mock tests available for candidates to understand the process. The mock test for the exam is also going to be available from 8 AM today, and will remain available until May 21.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2021 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).