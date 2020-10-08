SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for candidates from the Southern and Karnataka Kerala regions appearing for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 examination. Those who are from the Southern and Karnataka Kerala regions can download their admit cards for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2020 from the official website of the Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in.

Regional portals of the SSC also have links for downloading the admit card. Click here to visit the Southern region's portal of SSC for downloading admit cards. The direct link for downloading admit cards for candidates from the Karnataka Kerala region is here. Scroll down to check steps for downloading the admit card for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2020.

How to Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Admit Card:

Visit the central or regional website of SSC.

On the home page, click on the link to download CHSL admit card.

Key in your credentials and log in.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 application status will be displayed on the screen.

The SSC CHSL (Tier-I) examination is scheduled to begin from October 12, 2020. The SSC conducts examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).