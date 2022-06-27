Chennai, June 27: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations on Monday announced the TN Class 11 Result 2022. Students can check the result by visiting the official site of TN board results on tnresults.nic.in and also on DGE, TN on dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Class 11 results can be checked using the board exam registration number and date of birth. Assam HS Result 2022 Date: AHSEC to Announce Results on June 27 at 9 AM, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

How to Check Tamil Nadu 11th Result 2022:

Visit the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Class 11' result link

Enter credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Submit

Class 11 Result 2022 shall appear on the screen

For future use, save a copy of the mark sheet.

Alternate Websites to Check Tamil Nadu 11th Result 2022:

This year around 8.43 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 11 examination this year. The overall pass percentage is 90.07 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2022 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).