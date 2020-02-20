UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Result 2020 Declared! Check List of Candidates Qualified for ESE Mains at upsc.gov.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of selected candidates who qualified the Engineering Services Prelims 2020 exam. The UPSC ESE result 2020 is currently available at the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in. The result has been declared roll number wise on the UPSC website. UPSC conducted the ESE Preliminary exam on January 5, 2020. Now, the qualified candidates will next appear in the UPSC ESE Main Examination 2020, which is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2020. UPSC will next upload the ESE Main admit cards on its website, three weeks before the commencement of the exam, 2020. UPSC IES, ISS Exam Result 2019 Released.

On its UPSC ESE Prelims 2020 Result statement, the Commission wrote, “Candidates are also informed that marks and cut‐off marks of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e., https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of Engineering Services Examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of Engineering Services Examination, 2020. No request for change of centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020 will be entertained under any circumstances.”

As it is made clear, the Commission will upload the cut-off marks of the Engineering Services Prelims Exam 2020, after the entire process of recruitment is over. All the UPSC ESE Prelims 2020 qualified candidates are advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Railways and Exam Notice issued by the Commission.