The states are all set to declare the class 10, and class 12 board exam results 2020. While most parts of the country and central boards—CBSE for class 12 and CISCE for both the classes are done with their result announcements, other states are gearing up to declare the 10th and 12th board exam results 2020. As of the latest update, the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee announced that 10th Madhyamik result 2020 would be declared tomorrow, July 15, while 12th result 2020, will be declared on July 17. Yes, the West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) 10th, 12th Results 2020 date is now confirmed and will be made available at the official websites; wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. In this blog, we will bring you quick steps on how to check and download your WB Madhyamik board exam result 2020. CBSE Class 10th Results 2020 to be Declared on July 15, Says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The WB Madhyamik and Uccha Madhyamik board exam results speculations. Some reports suggested that the WB 10th Madhyamik result was likely to be declared today, July 14, 2020. However, CM Mamata Banerjee, ending all speculations told news agency ANI that the West Bengal Class 10 board exam is tomorrow, and the Uccha Madhyamik 12th board exam result 2020 will be announced on July 17, 2020. The results will also be made available at third-party sites such as examresults.net.

CM Mamata Banerjee Confirms WBBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 Date

Result of Class 10 exams will be out tomorrow, while Class 12 results will be announced on 17th July: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/DCgEQlx07S — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

How to Check WBBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020?

Visit the official websites, wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in .

or . Click on the result link that reads, ‘Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020’ or

‘Uccha Madhyamik class 12 Exam Results 2020.’

You will be redirected to a new window.

Submit the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id.

Your WBBSE results will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

This year, the pandemic has interrupted the board exams. Class 10 Madhyamik exams ended on February 22, and the evaluation process was postponed because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, which further delayed the result declaration. Now that the WBBSE board exam results 2020 dates are confirmed, students are advised to be ready with their Admit Card to check their marks online.

