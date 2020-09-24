Aadhaar number is a 12-digit unique identification number that is issued to all the citizens of India. The number is allotted to people of the country by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) after all the verification process laid down by the Authority. Any person, who is a resident of India, irrespective of age and gender, may voluntarily enroll to obtain Aadhaar number. A person willing to get Aadhaar card has to provide the demographic and biometric details during the enrolment process, which is free for everyone.

Aadhaar system provides single source offline/online identity verification across the country for the residents. From a new born to a senior citizen, everyone can enroll for the 12-digit unique identification number. The Aadhaar number is a proof of identity and is verifiable in an online, cost-effective way. How to Verify Mobile Number, Email ID Linked on Aadhaar Number Online on UIDAI Website uidai.gov.in

Demographic and Biometric Information: Here's the Difference

Demographic information Name, Date of Birth (verified) or Age (declared), Gender, Address, Mobile Number (optional) and Email ID (optional), in case of Introducer-based enrolment- Introducer name and Introducer’s Aadhaar number, in case of Head of Family based enrolment- Name of Head of Family, Relationship and Head of Family’s Aadhaar number; in case of enrolment of child- Enrolment ID or Aadhaar number of any one parent, Proof of Relationship (PoR) document Biometric information Ten Fingerprints, Two Iris Scans, and Facial Photograph

Aadhaar is a unique and robust enough to eliminate duplicates and fake identities. It may be used as a basic identity proof to avail several government welfare schemes and programmes promoting transparency and good governance.

What information is required to be provided by an individual to get Aadhaar?

Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016 provides for demographic and biometrics information required during Aadhaar enrolment process as per the details given below:

Demographic information required include name, date of birth, gender, address of parent/guardian details (required for minor), contact details phone and email (optional)

Biometric Information required - Photo, 10 finger prints, Iris. The UIDAI set up the demographic data standards and verification procedure committee under the Chairmanship of N. Vittal to define the data fields to be collected by the UIDAI and the verification process to be followed.

The Aadhaar identity platform is one of the key pillars of the ‘Digital India’. Aadhaar identity platform with its inherent features of Uniqueness, Authentication, Financial Address and e-KYC, enables the Government of India to directly reach residents of the country in delivery of various subsidies, benefits and services by using the resident’s Aadhaar number only.

