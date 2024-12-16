Mumbai, December 16:The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced an important update for Aadhaar holders. The agency has extended the deadline for free Aadhaar updates to June 14, 2025, giving individuals more time to ensure their details are up to date. Previously, the last date to update Aadhaar details without any cost was set for December 14, 2024. This extension is part of UIDAI’s continued effort to help citizens keep their Aadhaar information accurate, especially for those who may have missed the original deadline.

As per the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations of 2016, individuals are allowed to update their Aadhaar details, including proof of identity and proof of address, once every 10 years. This update is essential for maintaining the validity of Aadhaar information, and users are encouraged to submit the necessary documents or details to ensure they meet the new deadline. How To Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar Cards? As Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended, Know Step-by-Step Guide.

UIDAI Extends Deadline for Free Aadhaar Updates to June 14, 2025

How To Update Adhaar Card Online

Last Date to Update Adhaar Card

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free Aadhaar updates to June 14, 2025. Previously, the last date to update Aadhaar details without incurring any charges was December 14, 2024. This extension allows Aadhaar holders additional time to update their details, ensuring their Aadhaar information remains accurate.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).