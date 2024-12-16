Mumbai, December 16:The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced an important update for Aadhaar holders. The agency has extended the deadline for free Aadhaar updates to June 14, 2025, giving individuals more time to ensure their details are up to date. Previously, the last date to update Aadhaar details without any cost was set for December 14, 2024. This extension is part of UIDAI’s continued effort to help citizens keep their Aadhaar information accurate, especially for those who may have missed the original deadline.

As per the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations of 2016, individuals are allowed to update their Aadhaar details, including proof of identity and proof of address, once every 10 years. This update is essential for maintaining the validity of Aadhaar information, and users are encouraged to submit the necessary documents or details to ensure they meet the new deadline. How To Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar Cards? As Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended, Know Step-by-Step Guide.

#UIDAl extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2025; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAl has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar. pic.twitter.com/wUc5zc73kh — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 14, 2024

How To Update Adhaar Card Online

Visit the official UIDAI website: myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Click on 'Login,' input your Aadhaar number and captcha code, and request an OTP. After receiving it, enter the OTP to log in.

Select the 'Document Update' option.

Review the guidelines for updating your details.

Confirm your details by ticking the verification box.

Upload the required documents for proof of identity and address.

Once completed, you will receive a Service Request Number (SRN) via email to track your update request status. How to Generate Jeevan Pramaan (DLC) Using Aadhaar Face Authentication, UIDAI Launches Step-by-Step Guide for Pensioners (Watch Video).

Last Date to Update Adhaar Card

