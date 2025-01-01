Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 will be marked on January 6. This annual celebration marks the birth anniversary of the tenth and last human Sikh guru - Guru Gobind Singh. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 will mark the 358th birth anniversary of the noted Sikh guru and is sure to be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the country. The commemoration of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is one of the most important observances for practising Sikhs and is celebrated with early morning Prabhat Pheris and special Langars organised at various Gurudwaras across the country. As we prepare to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to observe Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, significance, Prakash Parv celebrations and more. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 Date and Saptami Tithi

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 will be marked on January 6. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born in Patna, Bihar on December 22, 1666 according to the Julian calendar. However, his birth anniversary is marked on Shukla Paksha Saptami in the month of Paush according to the Hindu Calendar. The Saptami Tithi for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 begins at 08:15 PM on January 05 and will go on till 06:23 PM on January 06. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Puja Vidhi and Significance

Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the son of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who gave his life to protect religious freedom. His contributions to the religions scriptures of Sikhism - Guru Granth Sahib have immense relevance even today and he was the last human guru of the religion. This is the reason that his birth anniversary is also marked with great fervour and enthusiasm. It is one of the ten Gurpurab celebrations that is carried out across the year by Sikhs across the world. It is important to note that he was also the one who declared the Guru Granth Sahib, which is Sikhism's Holy Scripture, to be the permanent Sikh Guru.

These reasons make the celebration of Guru Gobind Jayanti immensely important. To mark this day, people often wake up early, take out large gatherings, called prabhat pheris, where they offer prayers to the Gurus of Sikhism. Reiterating stories of their leadership as well as singing religious songs are also common practice on this day. After this, a lavish langar is organised by the people of the community to serve one another and spread the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh and the holy scriptures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).