Bank Holidays in April 2020: Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday & Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Offs to Affect Banking Operations This Month

Bank Holiday | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 30: Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, banks are open as they are considered essential services. If you are planning to visit the bank in April 2020, then it is important to keep a note of bank holidays in the fourth month of the year. Banking services will be disrupted for eleven days this month due to weekly offs and festivals. All commercial and co-operative banks will be closed on April 1, 2020.

As many festivals and events are coming in April 2020, we have listed out bank holidays. All banks will be closed on April 2, Ram Navmi followed by Mahavir Jayanti on April 6. April 10 is Good Friday followed by Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. Second and fourth Saturdays are on April 11 and April 25, respectively.

List of Bank Holidays in April 2020:

April 1, Wednesday- Annual Closing of banks

April 2, Thursday- Ram Navami

April 5, Sunday- Weekly off

April 6, Monday- Mahavir Jayanti

April 10, Friday- Good Friday

April 11, Saturday- Second Saturday

April 12, Sunday- Weekly Off

April 14, Tuesday- Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

April 19, Sunday- Weekly Off

April 25, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

April 26, Sunday- Weekly off

Apart from this, banks will also observe regional holidays specific to states. Bihu will be celebrated in Assam from April 13 to 15. April 15 is observed as Himachal Pradesh in the northern state. Cheiraoba/Baisakhi is celebrated on April 13 in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Manipur.