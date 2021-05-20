Mumbai, May 20: Banks in many parts of India will remain shut for at least four days in the last 10 days of May, 2021. The four-day closure of banks, however, is not consecutive. There will be a bank holiday due to Buddha Purnima, while banks will remain shut on May's fourth Saturday and two Sundays coming in last two weeks of the month. Scroll down to get bank holiday details and dates when banks will be closed. Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2021 for Free PDF Download: Know List of Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal) in New Year Online.

All private and public sector banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Therefore, banks will remain shut on May 22, the fourth Saturday of the month. The banks are also shut on Sundays. Hence, banks will be shut on May 23 (Sunday). On May 30, Sunday, banks will remain closed too. This takes to total number of days when banks will be shut in last two week of May to three. SBI Pharmacist, SCO Recruitment Exam 2021 Postponed, Check New Details Here.

State-Wise List of Bank Holidays in 2021:

List of Bank Holidays in 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

In addition, Buddha Purnima will be observed on May 26. Due to the festival, a bank holiday will be declared on May 26. So, bank branches will remain shut on May 26 in Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2021 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).