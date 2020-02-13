Tamil Nadu: A person convicted under POCSO Act managed to escape from a ward of Government Hospital in Coimbatore earlier this morning, where he was admitted. Heavy Police force has been deployed at the hospital ward now. Stones pelted on a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet. Several pro-Kannada groups have called for Karnataka bandh today demanding implementation of Sarojini Mahishi report which recommended a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in private and public sector companies. Mangaluru: Stones pelted on a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet. Several pro-Kannada groups have called for Karnataka bandh today demanding implementation of Sarojini Mahishi report which recommended certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in private&public sector companies pic.twitter.com/mPJXUXJTR5— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020 A case of kidnapping and rape has been registered against Gandhwani Police Station Incharge Narendra Suryawanshi. Madhya Pradesh: A case of kidnapping and rape has been registered against Gandhwani Police Station Incharge Narendra Suryawanshi https://t.co/SMpypLOHjJ— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020 Centre must speed up investments, restore internet and fulfill all promises, Business community in Kashmir tells envoys.

Mumbai, February 13: Supreme Court will hear today the plea of ​​Vinay Sharma, a convict in 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. Vinay Sharma filed a petition in the Apex Court against the President's decision to reject the mercy petition. On Wednesday, Nirbhaya's mother broke down in Delhi Court on Wednesday and pleaded to issue the death warrants to the convicts. She said, "I am losing faith and hope now. The court must understand the delay tactics of the convicts. Now if a new lawyer is provided to convict Pawan he/she will take his/her own time to go through case files."

On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, all Cabinet Ministers would be given i-pads to make them techno-savvy. The Cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held next week would be paperless, and i-pads would be used. In a tragic accident, atleast 14 people were feared dead and more than eight people sustained serious injuries as the private bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck here on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena received a letter from State Election Commission on a complaint filed against MNS's new flag which bears Chhatrapati Shivaji's insignia. Commission asked MNS to take appropriate action on the complaint.

