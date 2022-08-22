Mumbai, August 22: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the CUET UG Admit Card for Phase 6. Aspirants can download the hall ticket for CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Examination through cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 exams will be held on August 24, 25, 26, and 30. A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 on August 24, 25, and 26. CUET UG 2022: UGC To Release Admit Cards for Phase 2 and Phase 6 Examination Today.

Steps To Download CUET UG Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on "CUET UG Admit Card 2022" link

Enter your log-in details and click on submit

Your CUET UG Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen

Check the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Phase 6 of CUET UG 2022 Exams will be conducted in 385 Centres across 241 Cities including 9 Cities outside India i.e. Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait City.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2022 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).