Mumbai, September 8: Dear Lotteries has now rolled out a new and unique offering of 'Free Home Delivery' of its lottery tickets to its customers. The well-thought of initiative has been launched as it would be risky for people to visit the market and buy the lottery tickets. Dear Lotteries will help its consumers to avail services from the confines of their own homes without any hassle. Information regarding the lotteries can be found on the official website of Dear Lotteries at dearlotteries.com. Dear Lotteries also launched a TVC for its 'Free Home Delivery' services. This is the one of its kind initiative in the lottery business where the lottery tickets will be sent directly to the houses of the customers. Check Lottery Rules of Dear Lotteries Here.

The offer can be availed only in Maharashtra. Dear Lotteries gives people a chance to win exciting prizes by just sitting at home. People can win up to Rs 5 crore as a bumper lucky draw along with several other prizes. The TVC states that people will have to call on the toll-free number 18002660088 and order for the lottery tickets, following which Dear Lotteries delivery will deliver it at your doorstep.

Here's the TVC by Dear Lotteries:

Santosh Gupta, Chief Creative Officer said this was a unique initiative as people just use home delivery services for food or groceries or clothing etc, but no one thinks of lottery tickets. "We also wanted to keep the message simple yet entertaining for our target audience, so they get motivated to give the missed call and order their ticket of hope", he said.

DEAR Lottery is the leading player in the lottery industry of India, with a turnover of over 2 Billion USD. DEAR Lottery has developed a vast network of dealers, stockists and agents across different lottery-playing states in India, wherever lottery sale is permissible. DEAR Lottery was the first lottery company in India to facilitate the Live telecast of the draws on TV, conducted by various governments, for lotteries distributed through them.

